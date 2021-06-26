Army chief General SM Shafiuddin pays tribute to Bangabandhu

Newly-appointed chief of army Gen. SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Saturday paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mazar in Gopalganj’s Tungipara.

He placed a wreath at the grave of Bangabandhu expressing profound respect after arriving there by helicopter at 1pm.

A special munajat, seeking eternal peace of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of the August 15 carnage and martyrs of the Liberation War, was also offered.

Gen. Shafiuddin also signed the visitors’ book there.

Before visiting Tungipara, the new army chief paid homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Mausoleum in Savar.

After laying a wreath at the monument, he stood there in solemn silence for some time as a mark of deep respect to the liberation war heroes, who laid down their lives.