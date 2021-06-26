Bangladesh Agricultural Journalist Forum (BAJF) gets new committee for the time period 2021-2022. Daily Prothom Alo Senior Reporter Golam Iftekhar Mahmud elected as President and Daily Bonik Barta Deputy City Editor Shahanuare Shaid Shahin elected as General Secretary.

The biannual general meeting was held at the BARC training auditorium on Saturday (June 26, 2021). Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque was the chief guest of the programme. Dainik Jugantor Editor and former president of National Press Club Saiful Alam, DAE former DG Md Hamidur Rahman, ERF general secretary S M Rashidul Islam were special guest at the programme.

Other Committee members are Vice President MA Jalil Munna from Daily Ittefaq and Yasir Wardad from The Financial Express, Joint Secretary Zahir Munna from Chanel i and Emdadul Huq Tuhin from sarabangla.net, Organize Secretary Abu Khalid from dhakapost.com, Assistant organize Secretary Rokon Uddin Mahmud from Daily Kaler Khantho, Treasure from Daily sun A N M Mohibub Uz Zaman.

Publicity secretary Md. Mofizul Islam from Banglanews24.com, Office secretary Md. Al Amin from Sokaler Somoy, Publication secretary Zahidur Rahman from Daily Samakal, Research secretary Sushanta Sinha from Jamuna Tv, Woman affairs secretary Kaberi Maitraya from 71 TV, Training secretary Mehedi Al Amin from The Business Post, International secretary Mohammad Al-Masum Molla from Daily Star, Information Secretary Minakshi Chowdhury from BTV, Education and Cultural secretary Md. Shawkat Ali from The Business Standard and Programme Secretary Saleh Mohammad Rashid Alok from politicsnews24.com.

Executive members are Abu Ali from Daily Amader Somoy, Emran Hossain form new age, Morion Sejuti from Vorer Kagoj, Diner Sultana from BTV, Shuvo Khan from Somoy TV.