Bangladesh impose ‘strict lockdown’ from Thursday

The government will enforce an all out ‘maximum lockdown’ from July 1 as the country grapples with a surge in coronavirus cases and fatalities with the highly infectious Delta variant playing havoc.

Meanwhile, the country will go into the earlier announced strict lockdown ‘on a limited scale’ from Monday.

The government has changed a little the format of lockdown considering various aspects.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting, chaired by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in the chair on Saturday evening.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain confirmed the development.

“Nationwide lockdown will begin on Monday. However, for zonal closing of bills of banking sector and various government offices at the end of the month, the maximum restrictions will kick in from July 1,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Press Information Department Principal Information Officer Surath Kumar Sarker disclosed to the media that the government is going to enforce a new nationwide “strict lockdown” on Monday.