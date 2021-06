Bangladesh reports 77 Covid deaths, 4334 new cases in a day

Bangladesh on Saturday recorded 77 coronavirus or Covid-19 deaths and 4,334 new cases of infection.

The deaths and infections were registered in the last 24 hours.

The number of total corona deaths now stands at 14,053 while total infection is 8,83,138 in the country.

A press notification issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed this information on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, the country saw 108 deaths and 5,869 infections.