Citizens to get cent percent digital services by 2025: Zunaid Palak

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak has said all services to the citizens will be made available online by 2025 as the government is taking pragmatic steps to flourish the information technology (IT) sector.

“By 2025, cent percent of services to the citizens will be made online. Besides, job opportunity will be created for 30 lakh IT-ITES professionals in the days to come,” he said.

He added that already 60 lakh people through more than 7,000 digital centers are reaping the benefits of various government services through online.

He made the remarks while addressing virtually an event of International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA) Bangladesh Chapter Office as chief guest on Friday.

The state minister said the government has formulated a growth strategy titled ‘Mission 5 Billion Dollars’ for the IT industry with a view to achieving 5 billion US dollar growth by 2025 and ICT exports have already reached 1 billion US dollars.

To achieve ‘Mission 5 Billion Dollars’ by 2025, he said the IT industry will be divided into six sub-segments.

These are high-tech manufacturing, software application and services, BPO, network, data-center, cyber security, IT infrastructure management, e-commerce and digital finance and freelancing, he added.

The state minister further said the payment system has been digitized, which increased financial services and the growth of e-commerce rapidly.

In April, 2021, around Taka 63,479 crore was transacted through mobile phones and the growth of e-commerce is about 166 percent, he said.

AMZ Solutions Limited Managing Director M Musleh Uz Zaman, Project Management Institute (PMI) Bangladesh Chapter’s President Annesha Ahmed and Bangladesh Association of Call Center and Outsourcing (BACCO) Vice President Tanvir Ibrahim also addressed the event, among others.