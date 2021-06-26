Security guard commits suicide by hanging in Moulvibazar

Sreemangal Correspondent : A security guard reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself at Sreemangal upazila in Moulvibazar district on Saturday morning.
Mijaj Mia, 50, was a security guard in Sonamia Road area. He alongwith his family lived in a rented house at Mission road area in the upazila headquarters.
Family members found him hanging from ceiling fan in his room this morning and informed police/
Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar 250-bed General Hospital morgue, said Sreemangal Police Station OC (investigation) Humayun Kabir.
The reason behind the death will be known once the autopsy is done, he added.