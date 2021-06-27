29 banks’ customers can now add money to bkash

bKash customers can now add money to their accounts from 29 banks, Visa and Mastercard, evading the risk of withdrawing money from bank counters or ATM booths amid the surge in Covid-19 infections.

At the same time, customers can enjoy contactless bKash services like send money, merchant payment, mobile recharge, utility bill payment and many more conveniently from any place 24/7.

At present, customers of 29 commercial banks can add money to their own or loved one’s bKash accounts through internet banking and app.

The banks are Sonali Bank, Agrani Bank, Brac Bank, City Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Eastern Bank, Dhaka Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Bank Asia, Prime Bank, EXIM Bank, Jamuna Bank, Community Bank, First Security Islami Bank, Midland Bank, Modhumoti Bank, NCC Bank, NRB Bank, National Bank, Padma Bank, SBAC Bank, Social Islami Bank, Southeast Bank, NRBC Bank, Shimanto Bank, Standard Bank, Trust Bank, IFIC Bank, and Union Bank.

Users can also enjoy the Add Money service from Visa and Mastercard issued in Bangladesh to their own and loved ones’ bKash account in the same way. A customer can avail of this service from several cards.