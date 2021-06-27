At least Seven killed, dozens injured in Moghbazar explosion

At least seven people were killed and more than 50 injured in an explosion in a building at Moghbazar in the capital on Sunday evening.

The blast took place at about 7.30 pm in front of Aarong outlet at Wireless Gate area.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam said, “Seven people have died so far and 50 others have been admitted to different hospitals in the city with injuries caused by the blast.”

Fourteen units of Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the spot and were conducting rescue operation when this the report was filed around 9.30pm.

Faisalur Rahman, station officer of Ramna Fire Station, said, “An air-conditioner was initially thought to have exploded, but the exact location of the blast could not be known immediately. However, the explosion took place inside the ground floor of the building. A total of six bodies were rescued from the spot.”

Instantly police confirmed that three people were killed in the blast, while three others succumbed to their injuries on their way to hospital.

Police and witnesses said passengers of two buses were mainly killed or injured in the explosion. At least, 48 injured persons were rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute. Of them, 12 were admitted to the Burn Institute.

Names of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Of the injured, 32 have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and 10 to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Dr Partha Sankar Paul, resident physician, of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said 10 injured people were admitted with burn injuries. Some patients are also coming to the emergency department.”

He said two injured patients died while underwent treatment there. The condition of 10 injured were very critical. Their bodies bore marks of injuries apart from burning.

Ershad Hossain, duty officer of Fire Service control room, “We have received news of explosion in an electric transformer. Some people said that a cylinder of the car has exploded.”

Pedestrians and many people in the car were injured during the blast. The sound of the explosion shattered the glass of the car parked on the road. The building houses several businesses, including a sweet shop.

Along with the Fire service, Ramna police took part in the rescue operation at the spot. Pedestrians also took the injured to the hospital.

Witnesses said a portion of the building collapsed while glasses of three buses on the nearby road and the window panes of adjacent Aarong building got smashed following the huge blast.

“The explosion might have occurred in either the Shawarma House or the Bengal Meat’s showroom on the ground floor of the three-storey building…that’s our primary suspicion,” Debashish Bardhan, Deputy Director (Dhaka zone) at Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The search-and-rescue operation is still on to be sure whether anyone else remained trapped in the building, said Debashish Bardhan.