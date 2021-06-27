Bangladesh records highest 119 Covid deaths in 24 hrs

Bangladesh has reported 119 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours to Sunday morning, the highest daily figure since the pandemic began.

With 5,268 people testing positive over the same period, the daily infection rate climbed to 21.59%.

On the other hand, another 3,249 patients recovered from the infectious disease over the same period.

With the latest development, the total number of deaths reached 14,172 while the number of total infections rose to 888,406 in the country.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed the latest figures on Covid-19 in the country with a press release on Sunday afternoon.