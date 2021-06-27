Bangladesh war crimes prosecutor Zead-al Malum passes away

Advocate Zead AI Malum, who served as senior prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), breathed his last at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Saturday night.

His life support was removed at 12:35am (Sunday), ICT Senior Consultant Mehedi Masum confirmed.

On May 25, the 67-year-old Supreme Court lawyer was admitted to Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in the capital after suffering a stroke.

Later, Zead AI Malum, also a freedom fighter, was put on life support as his condition worsened.

Next, he was shifted to CMH in June.

In March 2010, Zead AI Malum was appointed prosecutor of the ICT, a domestic tribunal with the power to adjudicate international crimes.

He was instrumental in the trial of several war criminals, including BNP leader Salauddin Quader Chowdhury; Jamaat-e-Islami leaders Ghulam Azam, Matiur Rahman Nizami, and Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mujahid.

Zead Al Malum was born in 1954 in Tangail and completed his institutional education in 1978 from the University of Dhaka.