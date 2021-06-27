Opening Indian restaurant ‘Sona’ in New York is a part of my heart: Actress Priyanka

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas extended her wings as an entrepreneur earlier this year with the opening of an Indian restaurant named Sona in New York.

She introduced the restaurant as “the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with.” Now, on Saturday, the actor took her fans on a trip of the restaurant via an Instagram post as she herself visited the place for the first time since its opening.

“My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience,” she wrote along with a set of photos.

In one of the photos, Priyanka can be seen tasting pani puri, a street food that is famous all over India. She also struck a pose against her nick name ‘Mimi’s’, which is a private dining room inside the restaurant.

Priyanka shared pictures of the restaurant for the first time earlier this year. In one of the photos, she was seen performing a special prayer with husband and singer Nick Jonas.

On the work front, the actor made her OTT debut with Netflix film The White Tiger. She will also be seen in The Matrix 4, the Amazon Prime series Citadel and the romantic drama, Text For You.