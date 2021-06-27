Some precautions to protect from Delta Plus variant

As of now, India is one of the countries where the Delta Plus variant has been detected. Reportedly, the variant has been detected in the US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, China and Russia.

What are the precautions we can take?

Being mindful and adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour is the only way to prevent the spread of the virus, especially the new emerging variants.

Here are some precautions you can take to protect yourself and your loved ones:

* Maintaining social distance is extremely important.

* Double mask when you have to, especially when you’re outdoors and in crowded places.

* Wash your hands regularly or sanitize them.

* Avoid going outside and stay home.

* In case of emergency, mask up and avoid touching contaminated surfaces.

* Keep your children indoors too and introduce them to fun activities that will distract them from the outside world.

* Studies have suggested that certain COVID vaccines can prove effective against the new variants including the Delta variant