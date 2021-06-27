Two children drown in Moulvibazar

Kamalganj Correspondent : Two minors drowned in a waterbody at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Mim Akter, 6, daughter of Jabbar Mia of Bhanubil village, and Jabbar’s brother-in-law Shubha Ahmed, 8.

The incident took place at Kandigaon village around 2:30 pm.

They were declared dead at a local clinic.

Meanwhile, Jabbar Mia fall sick after hearing the death news of his daughter, and was admitted to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex.

Kamalganj Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Iardous Hasan confirmed the matter.