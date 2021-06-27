UK records 14,876 more Covid -19 cases and 11 further deaths

A further 11 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, while the number of confirmed cases has risen by 14,876.

These increases bring the UK’s total death toll to 128,100 and the number of positive tests since the start of the outbreak to 4,732,434.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

Nine more people in England have died of coronavirus, bringing the country’s total death toll to 112,658.

A further 11,560 people have tested positive for Covid-19, which means the total number of cases in England is now 4,118,462.

Scotland

Scotland has recorded 2,639 new cases in the past 24 hours. This increase brings the number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic to 270,932.

One death was recorded – the total toll for the country is now 7,712.

Wales

Public Health Wales has reported 416 new cases, bringing the overall number of cases in the region to 216,782.

One new deaths was also recorded, which means the total number in Wales is now 5,575.

Northern Ireland

No new deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland but a further 261 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

This brings the total number of cases in the nation to 126,258. The death toll remains at 2,155.