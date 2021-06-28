Bangladesh Cabinet gives final nod to draft of two bills

The Special Security Force Act, 2021 which will replace the Special Security Force Ordinance, 1986.

“No major change was brought in it (the proposed Special Security Force Act, 2021),” Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed newsmen today emerging from weekly Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting held at the Cabinet room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Besides, Anwarul said, the Cabinet also gave final approval to the draft of the Highways Act, 2021 in order to have a full-fledged law replacing a century-old small law in this regard.

“There is a law of 1925 (The Highways Act, 1925), which has only five clauses which is not adequate law to deal with maintenance, management and construction (of the highways),” he said.

Anwarul Islam said provisions of punishment have also been kept as well in case of violation of the proposed law.

“The punishment would be maximum two-year jail or Taka 5,000-Taka 5 lakh fine for breaching the draft law,” he said.

There is no comprehensive highway management law in the country. The law of 1925 was not good enough. So, the proposed law was brought, said the Cabinet Secretary.