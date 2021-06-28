Bangladesh records highest 8,364 cases, 104 more die in single-day

Bangladesh has registered Bangladesh 8,364 more Covid-19 cases – the highest single-day tally since the disease was first detected in the country in March 2020.

It was on April 7 last when the country recorded more Covid-19 cases – 7,626 people testing positive for the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, 104 more people died from Covid-19 in the 24 hours to Monday morning.

With the latest development, the total number of deaths reached 14,276 while the number of total infections rose to 896,770 in the country.

On the other hand, another 3,570 patients recovered from the infectious disease over the same period.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed the latest figures on Covid-19 in the country with a press release on Monday afternoon.

As many as 35,059 samples, including some pending ones, were tested at 564 authorized labs — government and private — across the country and the new patients were confirmed, with an infection rate of 23.86% during the same period.