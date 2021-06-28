Bangladesh to go all-out 7-day lockdown from Thursday : Cabinet secretary

Bangladesh will go into all-out lockdown from Thursday in an effort to bring the Covid situation under control.

Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam made the announcement on Monday.

The members of Bangladesh Army, police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be on the streets to ensure strict lockdown from July 1 to 7. They will be responsible for taking all kinds of measures to ensure the lockdown, he said.

He also said that there will be no movement passes.

The alarming surge in Covid cases and deaths caused by highly transmittable Delta variant prompted the government to announce the 3-day lockdown ahead of an all out lockdown from July 1.

The National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 pandemic on Thursday recommended imposing a “nationwide shutdown” for two weeks considering the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country.

A total of 119 people died in Bangladesh in 24 hours until Sunday morning, the biggest figure since the pandemic hit the country.

During the period, 5,268 more people came out positive with Covid-19 in 24,400 sample tests, said a handout issued by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country’s daily positivity rate fell to 21.59% Sunday from Saturday’s 22.50%.