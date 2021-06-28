Freezing 8 bank accounts of ex- Dhaka South City mayor Sayeed Khokon’s wife, sister

A court in Dhaka has ordered to freeze the bank accounts of former Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sayeed Khokon and three family members.

KM Imrul Kayesh passed the order on Monday following petition filed by the ACC, its public prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir confirmed.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Sunday filed a petition to freez the bank accounts of three organisations of the former mayor, two of his wife Farhana Alam, two of sister Shahan Hanif and one of his mother.

The investigation office in his plea alleged that abnormal number of money transaction have been done through these accounts.