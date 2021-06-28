Musician and political activist Kabir Suman hospitalised in Kolkata

Musician and political activist Kabir Suman was admitted to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on June 27. The former TMC MP was admitted to Cabin No 103 of the Woodburn Ward of the state-run SSKM Hospital in the West Bengal capital.

Soumitra Ghosh, Chief Doctor of the medicine department of SSKM Hospital, is currently treating Kabir Suman.

Speaking to India Today Television, Dr Ghosh said that Kabir Suman was admitted late last night with fever and shortness of breath. At the time of admission, his oxygen level was 90. Kabir Suman is on oxygen and other medicines at the moment.

An RT-PCR test has been done to check if he has contracted Covid-19. The report has not come yet.

Known as the pioneer of alternative Bengali music, Kabir Suman introduced a new trend in Bengali music with songs that were written, composed and sung by one individual. Some of his popular albums are Tomake Chai and Boshe Anko.

Kabir Suman was a member of parliament of India in the 15th Lok Sabha after being elected from the Jadavpur constituency in Kolkata from All India Trinamool Congress from 2009 to 2014.