Sylhet hotels, families of bridegroom, bride fined for Covid restrictions at wedding

Sylhet Office : Two hotel and restaurants, along with the families of bridegroom and bride, have been fined Tk 70,000 for holding wedding ceremony ignoring the high risks of coronavirus transmission.

On Sunday afternoon, Sylhet district administration’s executive magistrate Md Mesbah Uddin fined East Zindabazar’s ‘Grand Buffet Restaurant’ along with the families of bridegroom and bride Tk 50,000.

Later, he fined Hotel Valley Garden authorities at Sobhanighat Chalibandar Biswa Road Tk 20,000, where an expatriate hosted a family party.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, authorities of Rainbow Chinese Restaurant at Mirbakshtula area were fined Tk 50,000, Hotel Hilldown at Taltala Tk 1 lakh and Hotel Star Pacific at Dargah Gate Tk 50,000.

Besides, the families of the bridegroom and bride were fined Tk 10,000.

Executive magistrate Md Mesbah Uddin said such drives would continue during the coronavirus pandemic in the country.