Tesla to recall 285,000 electric cars in China

Tesla is recalling about 285,000 electric vehicles in China because the cruise-control function can be activated accidentally and cause cars to accelerate suddenly, creating a safety hazard, Chinese authorities have said.

In a message to customers on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Saturday, Tesla said, There are potential safety hazards in extreme cases.

China’s market regulator said the recall covers 211,256 Model 3 sedans and 38,599 Model Y compact crossover utility vehicles that were built in China and 35,665 Model 3s that were imported.

The cars were produced between December 2019 and this month.

The regulator said Tesla plans to upgrade cruise-control software on the vehicles remotely, which would save owners the chore of taking their car to a company store. It said Tesla will contact owners whose vehicles can’t be fixed remotely.