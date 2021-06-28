US government to provide Bangladesh $10.29 million to deal with COVID-19

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Miller said on Sunday that his country would provide Bangladesh US$10.29 million to face deadly coronavirus through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

The assistance would be provided to enhance the capability of Bangladesh to cope with the coronavirus.

The Ambassador revealed it after unveiling the cover page of a book at a hotel in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon.

Ambassador Miller also joined U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Derrick S. Brown and Economic Relation Division Joint Secretary Kabir Ahmed to launch the photography book illustrating the longstanding partnership between the United States and Bangladesh.

The book, “Golden Jubilee of Golden Bengal,” highlights the magnitude of five decades of progress in improving health and education, enhancing disaster preparation and response, increasing productivity in agriculture, and boosting economic development. Through imagery, the photo book commemorates Bangladesh’s 50th year of Independence and documents the journey to its many achievements.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Miller said, “This beautiful book is a wonderful reflection of the contributions USAID has made to the strong enduring US–Bangladesh partnership of the past five decades.”

USAID Mission Director Derrick S. Brown said, “Bangladesh is a real success story that has made life-changing and life-saving achievements, but don’t just take my word for it. I hope that by publishing this book, USAID is able to vividly illustrate why Bangladesh — the Golden Bengal — is an example to the world.”

The US government, through USAID, has provided more than $8 billion in assistance to Bangladesh since its independence. Additionally, the U.S. government has committed $84 million of assistance from multiple agencies to support COVID-19 response efforts. In 2020 alone, USAID provided over $200 million to improve the lives of people in Bangladesh through programs that expand food security and economic opportunity, improve health and education, promote democratic institutions and practices, protect the environment, and increase resilience.