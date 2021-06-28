Vitamin C is essential for skincare, in fight against Covid-19

Whether you are a skincare fanatic or have just started your journey towards creating your own beauty regime, the most versatile yet tricky amongst those is Vitamin C.

Most people get a fair dose of this vitamin from the food, fruits, and vegetables they eat. It has also played a crucial part in our fight against Covid-19.

With countless benefits internally, the vitamin has equal, if not more, dermatological advantages.

1.Vitamin C can effectively reduce dark spots, protect from sun damage and treat dull skin.

2. With age and due to sun exposure, collagen synthesis in the skin decreases, leading to wrinkles- once again Vitamin C is the only antioxidant proven to stimulate the synthesis of collagen, minimize fine lines, scars, and wrinkles.

3. Products are important factors to take into consideration before purchasing a Vitamin C serum. Make sure your Vitamin C serum checks these boxes before purchasing or using them. Another important aspect to pay attention to is the pH value. Human skin tends to have a pH value between 4-5 hence, the serum should have a similar value to be effective.

4. Once you have the ideal Vitamin C infused serum you can mix it up with your existing AM/PM regime- As a base alongside sunscreen is basic but an absolute must-have for glowing skin. It can also be used with Hyaluronic acid for hydration.