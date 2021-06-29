Bangladesh gives Moderna vaccine emergency use authorisation

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine has been given emergency use authorisation in Bangladesh.

The Directorate General of Drug Administration gave the authorisation on Tuesday night. This is the eighth vaccine to get emergency use authorisation in the country.

People above 18 years old can take the vaccine, said the DGDA in a press release.

The second dose of the vaccine can be taken four weeks after the first dose, it said, adding that the vaccine can be stored in temperatures between -15 and -25 degree Celsius.

The authorisation comes as the United States began shipping 2.5 million doses of Moderna’s Covid vaccine to Bangladesh on Tuesday, a White House official told AFP.