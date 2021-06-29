Bangladesh reports 112 Covid-19 deaths recorded in a day, 7,666 infected

One hundred and twelve people have died from Covid-19 in 24 hours till 8am today, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With this the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the country has reached 14,388 and the death rate stands at 1.59 percent.

At least 7,666 new infections were recorded during the period, taking the total number of people infected to 9,04,436, added the release.

The current positivity rate is 23.97 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.76 percent.

A total of 31,982 samples were tested across the country in 24 hours.

At least 4,027 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 8,11,700 and the recovery rate at 89.75 percent.

Among the 112 deceased, 67 were men and 45 were women. Of them, one was between 11-20 years old, two were within 21-30, 14 between 31-40, 10 between 41-50, 24 between 51-60 and 61 were above 60 years old, added the release.