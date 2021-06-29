Closure of schools, colleges extended till Jul 31

The Education Ministry has extended the ongoing closure of educational institutions till 31 July.

A notice from the Ministry in this regard confirmed the news on Tuesday.

The closure has been extended considering the health safty of teachers, students, epmloyess and gurdians as COVID-19 situation in the country deteriorated again, according to the notice.

On March 16, last year, the government closed all the educational institutions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. No classes have been held since then.

Then the closure was extended several times, most recently until June 13, 2021.