Former chief of VOA Bangla Iqbal Ahmed passes away

Iqbal Ahmed, former chief of Bangla language department of the Voice of America (VOA), passed away in Maryland of USA. He was 82.

Iqbal, younger brother of Ishtiaq Ahmed, who founded the Bangla section of the Voice of America in 1956, breathed his last in Maryland on Sunday night, local time in the United States.

Iqbal Ahmed was born an aristocratic family in Islampur of Old Dhaka. He studied at Collegiate High School and Jagannath College. After passing BA, Iqbal went to America for higher studies. In 1959, he started working with the Bangla section of the Voice of America.

He was the head of the Bangla section of the Voice of America from 1983 to 1994.

The Voice of America family expressed deep shock and sorrow over the death of Iqbal Ahmed.