Highest 25 deaths at RMCH corona unit in last 24 hrs

The authorities of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) reported 25 deaths from COVID-19 and with the symptoms in last 24 hours.

This is highest number of deaths from the virus infection at the hospital till Tuesday morning.

On June 24, 18 patients died at the RMCH which was the highest deaths from deadly coronavirus, said the hospital director Brig Gen Shamim Yazdani.

Sixteen of the deceased had the COVID symptoms while nine others were found positive for the virus. They died in between 8am on Monday to 8am on Tuesday.

Twelve of the dead hailed from Rajshahi, five from Chapainawabganj, five from Natore, two from Naogaon and one from Chuadanga.

The hospital director said in the last 24 hours, 70 new patients were admitted to the hospital while 50 returned home after made recovery.

The COVID-19 situation is worsening in the district by the day.

A total of 340 people have died from deadly coronavirus at the corona unit of RMCH in June so far.