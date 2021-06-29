Khulna sees highest 32 deaths, 1,367 cases in a day

Deaths and infections from deadly coronavirus in Khulna division is rising day by day.

The situation is worsening in the division.

In the last 24 hours, 32 patients COVID-19 patients died while 1,367 fresh cases were reported.

Rasheda Sultana, director of the departmental health department, confirmed.

Of the deceased, eight were from Jashore, five from Bagerhat, four from Khulna, four from Kushtia, three Narail, two from Meherpur, two from Chuadanga, two from Magura, one from Jhenidah and one from Satkhira.

On March 19, first corona patient identified in Chuadanga of the division.

A total of 54,998 COVID-19 cases were reported from 10 districts of the Khulna division till Tuesday morning. Of them, 1,043 died from the disease.