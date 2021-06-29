Nigerian national detained for illegally entering Sylhet from India

Sylhet Office : Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have detained a 31-year-old Nigerian national in Sylhet for allegedly entering Bangladesh illegally from India.

The detainee has been identified as Onibukuu Staley.

Acting on a tip-off, members of Sylhet 46 BGB — led by Naik Subedar Md Suruj Mia — took positions behind the Tamabil land port in Gowainghat upazila last night.

The Nigerian national allegedly crossed over to Bangladesh illegally from India when a storm started around 9:30pm yesterday. Sensing the presence of BGB, he tried to flee. But the BGB personnel nabbed him after a brief chase.

The process of handing him over to the Gowainghat police is currently underway, BGB sources said.