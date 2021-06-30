106 executive magistrates to operate mobile courts in strict lockdown

A seven-day strict lockdown is going to be enforced from 6:00am on Thursday (July 1) across the country to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus infections.

The government has appointed 106 officials of the BCS (Administration) cadre to conduct mobile courts during the lockdown period.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday afternoon.

The notification reads that the officials concerned will discharge their duties from the Divisional Commissioners’ offices. The officials now work at different government offices.

Earlier, issuing an order about restrictions, the Cabinet Division said the Ministry of Public Administration will ensure the appointment of adequate executive magistrates at the field level. In the light of the Cabinet Division’s order, the Ministry of Public Administration appointed these 106 executive magistrates on Wednesday.

Besides, Army will remain deployed to assist the civil administration during the lockdown. It was stated in the Cabinet Division’s order that the Armed Forces Division would ensure the appointment of necessary number of army personnel at the field level under the rule “Army in aid to civil power.”

The district magistrates (deputy commissioners) will ensure the deployment of army in consultation with the local army commanders.