7-day hard lockdown from Thursday, gazette issued

The government has announced a seven-day hard lockdown from Thursday to contain deadly surge in deaths and infections from COVID-19 driven by the Delta variant of the virus..

The Cabinet Division on Wednesday issued a gazette notification.

Factories will remain open under their own management maintaining the health rules during the lockdown period.

The stricter restrictions will come into force from 6am on Thursday to July 7.

All government and private offices and shopping malls will remain closed. Road, rail and waterways public transport services and all types of motorised vehicles will be closed.

Only emergency services are out of this order.

Food shops and hotels-restaurants will be open for online from 8am to 8 pm. Kitchen markets materials and daily necessities can be bought and sold in the open places from 9am to 5pm in accordance with hygiene rules.

The Bangladesh Bank will issue necessary instructions to ensure banking services.

If anyone comes out of his or her respective house without urgent reasons, he or she will face “severe punishment.”

Apart from police, members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Bangladesh Army will be on patrol to ensure that restrictions are followed strictly, the notice said.

Meanwhile, a three-day limited lockdown will end today.