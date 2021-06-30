All commercial Banks to remain closed until Sunday

All commercial banks will remain closed in the next four days owing to bank holiday, weekends and lockdown, says Bangladesh Bank in a press release.

The press release says that bankers will enjoy a leave on Thursday owing to bank holiday as banks are scheduled to remain closed after completing the first half of the year.

Banks will remain closed on Friday and Saturday owing to weekly holidays.

In addition, the Bangladesh Bank has declared that banks will remain closed on Sunday in the wake of lockdown to check the transmission of coronavirus. Bank will remain open from Monday as usual from 10:00am to 1:30pm instead of the existing 3:30pm every working day till July 7.

The Bangladesh Bank has taken the decision after the government has imposed a set of measures to contain public movement to tackle the spread of the deadly virus.