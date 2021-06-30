Bangladesh 115 COVID-19 deaths, 8,822 new cases a daily reports

Bangladesh reported 115 death from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, which is the second highest daily deaths, taking the death toll to 14,503.

“The tally of infections has surged to 913,258 as 8,822 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, which is the highest daily cases,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today in its routine daily statement.

Among the dead in the last 24 hours, 72 were male and 43 were female.

DGHS said 25.13 percent of the 35,105 samples collected in 24 hours were tested positive while the infection rate was only 2.30 percent just on February 8 this year as, during the late winter season, the rate started decreasing sharply.

The recovery count rose to 8,16,250 after another 4,550 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning, 89.38 percent recovered, while 1.59 percent died.

Earlier, 112 virus deaths and 7666 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday.

Bangladesh recorded the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday (June 27) when the virus claimed the lives of 119 people in a day.

The DGHS said Bangladesh’s COVID-19 confirmed cases crossed 5,000 mark on March 29, 2021, and 6,000 mark on April 1, 2021, while it surpassed the 7,000 mark on April 4, 2021.

According to month-wise statistics last year, 51 COVID-19 positive cases were detected in March 2020, 7616 in April, 39,486 in May, 98,330 in June, 92,178 in July, 75,335 in August, 50,483 in September, 44,205 in October, 57,248 in November, and 48,578 in December.

The beginning of the current year witnessed a drastic fall of coronavirus cases in the country but the trend lasted for only two months – 21,629 cases were detected in January and 11,077 in February.

After the drastic fall of COVID-19 confirmed cases, the country witnessed a sharp increase in infection as 65,079 cases were reported in March 2021 and 1,47,837 cases in April.

According to month-wise statistics last year, five COVID-19 deaths were reported in March 2020, 163 in April, 482 in May, 1,197 in June, 1,264 in July, 1,179 in August, 970 in September, 672 in October, 721 in November, and 915 in December.

Month-wise data of the current year, 568 coronavirus fatalities were recorded in January 2021, 281 in February, 638 in March, and 2,404 in April, the DGHS sources said.

China was the world’s first country which on January 11, 2020 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province.