Bangladesh going to receive 2 million doses of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine soon

The first consignment of 2 million doses of vaccine purchased by the Bangladesh government from China’s Sinopharm are ready for delivery in Beijing.

Deputy Chief of Mission at Chinese Embassy in Dhaka Hualong Yan on Wednesday said it will reach Dhaka soon.

“China stands by our Bangladeshi friends in fighting the new wave of the pandemic,” he said.

Bangladesh is likely to get 1.5 crore of Sinopharm vaccine doses from China while China is ready to supply more, if needed.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will soon get 2.5 million doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine under the COVAX facility.

Bangladesh is likely to get two consignments of Moderna vaccine doses before July 4, officials said.

Earlier, Health Minister Zahid Maleque and US Ambassador to Bangladesh confirmed it.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller tweeted saying Bangladesh will soon receive a gift of 2.5 million doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from the American people via GAVI.

“As the largest contributor to COVAX, the U.S. is committed to increasing the country’s vaccine supply to beat the pandemic here and worldwide.” Ambassador Miller said.