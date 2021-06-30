Bollywood Filmmake Raj Kaushal passes away

Bollywood Filmmaker Raj Kaushal and also husband of popular actor-TV presenter Mandira Bedi, died of heart attack on Wednesday Morning ( June 30).

He passed away this morning at around 4.30 am at his home, family friend and actor Rohit Roy said.

Raj Kaushal, who directed movies like ‘Shaadi Ka Laddoo and ‘Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi’, was in his 50s, according to media report.

The couple has two children, son Vir and daughter Tara. For the uninitiated, Mandira and Raj adopted Tara during the first wave of a pandemic outbreak.

Apart from direction, Kaushal had also produced filmmaker Onir’s 2005 acclaimed drama ‘My Brother, Nikhil’, starring Sanjay Suri and Juhi Chawla.

Kaushal’s last directorial was the 2006 thriller, ‘Anthony Kaun Hai?’, starring Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt.