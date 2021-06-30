Death toll from Moghbazar building explosion rises to 9

The death toll from a powerful explosion in a building near Moghbazar Wireless Gate climbed to nine with the death of one more person.

Imran, 25, breathed his last at 6:40am on Wednesday while underwent treatment at the ICU of Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.

He has been admitted to the hospital with 90 per cent of burns.

A total of 17 injured people were admitted to the hospital and the rest were at different local hospitals.

On Tuesday, Fire Service and Civil Defence members recovered the body of security guard Harun-ur-Rashid, 65, around 3:30 pm, after 44 hours of the incident.

Three buildings of the area were damaged by the deadly blast.

To investigate the incident Fire Service and police formed two separate committees.

Eight people were killed and more than 66 others injured after the big blast in a building near Moghbazar Wireless Gate on June 27.