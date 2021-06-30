Flash flood inundates Gowainghat, Companiganj upazilas in Sylhet

Sylhet Office : Low-lying areas of Gowainghat and Companiganj upazilas in Sylhet district have been flooded due to onrush of hill water and heavy rains for the last couple of days, causing immense sufferings to local people.

Roads, houses, seedbeds and schools went under water due to the flash flood.

In Gowainghat upazila, Sari-Gowainghat and Gowainghat-Radhanagar road were submerged, disrupting vehicular movement.

Besides, several hectares of Aman seedbeds went under flood water due to rise of water levels in the Sari and the Pian rivers and heavy showers.

The fish enclosures were also washed away by the sudden flood.

According to officials sources, the low-lying areas of Asampara haor, Baurbhag haor, Jaflong tea garden, Sankibhanga haor, East Alirgaon union of East Jaflong union, Kakunakhai Haor, Khas Haor, Jugirkand Haor of East Alirgaon union, Satain, Barkipur, Hatirpara, Pukash Haor of West Alirgaon union, Lengura, Citybari Haor, Toakul, Rustompur, East Jaflong, Doubari of Lengura union and haor areas of Nandirgaon union were the worst affected areas.

Gowainghat upazila Nirbahi officer Tamilur Rahman, said many areas in the upazila have been flooded and measures have been taken to tackle the upcoming flood situation.

In Companiganj upazila, 15 villages under three unions and some other low-lying areas have been flooded

The areas include Chanpur village in Islampur East union and Chanbari village, Jaliarpar, Boishakandi, Lambakandi, Nabhagi, Kandi village in Islampur west union.

According to the local administration, dry food, baby food and fodder will be allocated for people in the flood-hit area.

Sumon Acharya, Companiganj Upazila Nirbahi officer, said “We have taken all-out preparations to tackle the situation.”

However, all the rivers in Sylhet including Sari, Jadukata, Surma and Kushiara have been swelling due to heavy showers.

The local Met office has recorded 119.2 mms of rainfall from 6 am on June 27 to 6 pm on June 28.