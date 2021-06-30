Parliament passes National budget for 2021-22 FY

National budget of Tk Tk 6,03,681 crores for the fiscal year 2021-22 has been passed in Jatiya Sangsad today.

The budget is 17.5% of the total GDP. This is the third consecutive budget of the present government and the second budget amid coronavirus epidemic.

It is learned that a total allocation of Tk 3,78,357 crore has been made in management and other sectors in the budget and Tk 2,25,324 crore has been allocated in the annual development program.

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal moved the Appropriations Bill, 2021 seeking a budgetary allocation of Tk 6,03,681 crore which was passed by voice vote on Wednesday.

Speaker Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury presided over the session. Although Prime Minister and Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina was present in Parliament, Leader of the Opposition Party Raushan Ershad was absent.

The new financial year will start tomorrow, July 1.

The budget will be effective from Thursday, the first day of the 2021-22 fiscal year following the approval of the President. On June 3, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented the government’s expenditure list in Parliament.

After the presentation of the budget by the finance minister, the MPs discussed it throughout the session. However, due to the epidemic, the budget discussion was held in a limited way like last time.

The budget for the 2021-22 financial year was discussed for four consecutive days with a break of a week. After that, the budget discussion session was held for two days with a break of 10 more days.

In all, more than a hundred MPs discussed the budget this time.

The budget, including the supplementary budget, is discussed for about 15 hours in six days.

Earlier, last year was the shortest budget session in the history of Bangladesh.

The nine-day budget session lasted for 5 hours and 18 minutes when 18 MPs discussed.