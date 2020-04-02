327 Japanese citizens leave Dhaka on special flight

A total of 327 Japanese nationals those were stranded in Dhaka due to COVID-19 pandemic left here for Tokyo on Thursday morning by a special chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Apart from the Japanese passengers, he said the flight included Biman’s 18 crew members and five ground staff.The Japanese Embassy in Dhaka chartered the flight of the Biman through the Bangladesh government, the Biman sources said.

Earlier on March 30, some 269 US citizens left here by a special chartered flight of the Qatar airways while earlier 225 Malaysians and 139 Bhutanese citizens also left here through chartered flights on their personal choice amid the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.