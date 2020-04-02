Coronavirus: 2000 cases, 58 dead reported in India

The number of death toll from coronavirus has climbed to 58 in India till Thursday.

Authorities across states have identified more than 6,000 people who attended the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat congregation, the biggest coronavirus hotspot in the country.A massive operation of tracing the people connected to the hotspot is on.

More than 5,000 of those identified to have attended the congregation have been quarantined, including in hospitals across states, while efforts are on to trace another 2,000 including in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.