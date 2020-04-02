COVID-19: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan choose to donate to global agencies

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan have chosen to donate to global agencies UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV), in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Although many of her fans lauded her noble gesture, some others criticised of the decision.

One user commented: “What a way to avoid donating to Indian cause and still be called philanthropic.”

Another user directly asked: “Why not to PM-CARES?”

Criticising the actress, another user expressed: “Bebo doesn’t care about PM-CARES.”