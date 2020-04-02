Ex-land minister Shamsur Rahman passes away

Awami League lawmaker from Pabna-4 and former land minister Shamsur Rahman Sherif passed away at a city hospital on Thursday morning.

He was 80.

Sherif, the five-time MP, passed away during treatment in Dhaka’s United Hospital at 3:38 am on Thursday, his son Galibur Rahman said.

Shamsur was suffering from various old-old complications and was admitted to the hospital on Mar 11, said United Hospital’s spokeswoman Shagufa Anwar.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Awami League (AL) lawmaker.

In a condolence message, the prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.