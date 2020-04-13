Actor Helal Khan’s father, brother infected with Covid-19 in USA

Father, brother and brother-in-law of national award winning film actor and producer Helal Khan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the USA.

Khan, a leader of BNP’s affiliate Jatiyatabadi Sanskritik Sangstha, confirmed the news in a status posted on his Facebook page.Helal Khan in his status wrote: “My fatere Maulana Abdun Nur Khan is undergoing treatment at ICU of a hospital in USA with coronavirus infection. My younger brother Mahbub Khan and his wife Nasrin Munni also sick. But they are recovering well from the virus infection.

Sources said that Helal Khan is now staying in the USA to look after his father.