Bangladesh coronavirus cases jump to 802; 5 more die

182 new cases reported in 24 hrs

Bangladesh saw an alarming rise in coronavirus cases on Monday as 182 more people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of infected people to 802.

Besides, five more people died from COVID-19 during the period, raising the number of total deaths to 39, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said on Monday.

“A total of 182 patients were diagnosed with coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours and five more people died during the same period. The total death toll now stands at 39,” the Health Minister said as part of the daily bulletin broadcast online on coronavirus.

“Community transmission has already started …we’ve to stay alert and ensure that it can be contained… please stay indoors,” he added.

He reiterated that Bangladesh is still in a better condition compared to the USA and Europe.

Three more people recovered in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of recovered patients to 42.