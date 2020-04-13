Italy reports lowest virus death toll in over three weeks

Italy on Sunday reported its lowest coronavirus death toll in more than three weeks, confirming trends showing that the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe’s worst-hit nation had peaked.

The number of people currently showing COVID-19 symptoms is still growing, officially rising to 102,253, but the number of people receiving emergency care is dropping, the data showed.The number of people in non-critical hospital care is also down.

“The pressure on our hospitals continues to ease,” civil protection service chief Angelo Borrelli told reporters.