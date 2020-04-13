US coronavirus cases cross 550,000: Johns Hopkins University

Photo : Photo taken on April 11, 2020 shows the Calvary Cemetery, which is closed to visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Queens of New York, the United States.

Coronavirus cases in the US topped 550,000 on Sunday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

CSSE data showed that the number of cases was 550,016 with 21,733 deaths as of 5:30pm (2130 GMT).

The state of New York recorded 189,020 cases, the most in the country, with a death toll of 9,385. New Jersey reported 61,850 cases and 2,350 fatalities. Michigan, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, California, Illinois and Louisiana have each reported over 20,000 cases, according to the tally.