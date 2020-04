Seven more Bangladeshis died from coronavirus or COVID-19 in New York of USA.

With this, at least 133 expatriate Bangladeshis died of COVID-19 in the country since March 24.However, the United States recorded 2,569 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 28,326 people in the US, the most of any country.