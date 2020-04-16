Bangladesh confirms 10 more deaths from coronavirus, 341 new cases reported

The death toll from the coronavirus in Bangladesh has risen to 60 after ten more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours at 2:30pm on Thursday, DGHS said.

This is the highest number of deaths due to Covid-19 in a day in the country.

Another 341 people tested positive for the virus, taking the tally of infections to 1572, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of Directorate General of Health Services during an online briefing on Thursday afternoon.

This is the biggest single-day surge so far in cases since the virus was first detected in Bangladesh on Mar 8.

The tally of recovery remains at 49 as no patient recovered in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 2,019 samples were tested, she said.

Coronavirus is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.