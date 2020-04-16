Coronavirus could see UK GDP fall 13 per cent in 2020: watchdog

Britain’s economy could shrink by 13 per cent in 2020 in the case of a three-month coronavirus lockdown, according to a scenario published Tuesday by fiscal watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility.

In the model, real GDP could fall 35 per cent in the second quarter, but bounce back quickly once the restrictions are eased.Unemployment could also rise by more than two million to hit 10 per cent in the second quarter, with recovery lagging behind GDP, said the OBR.

The government has already announced huge public spending measures to support businesses and those out of work, leading to a large increase in predicted borrowing, PTI reported.